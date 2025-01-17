Powered by RND
A Podcast Of Unnecessary Detail
A Podcast Of Unnecessary Detail

A Podcast Of Unnecessary Detail
Festival of the Spoken Nerd
Looking for a science comedy podcast that doesn't skimp on the details? We've got you. Join us once a month as three different science stories are dissected eve...
  • 3.6 - Running Up That Hill
    After a long and unexpected break, the podcast that keeps talking until stuff gets interesting returns with a new episode! This time, Steve tries to solve a long-running problem, Matt gets vexed about triangles and Helen introduces Hertha Ayrton and the Cambridge First All-Ladies Fire Brigade.- Steve's bit (00:44)- Matt's bit (15:08)- Helen's bit (36:13)SHOW NOTES: Unfortunately our show notes are too big for Acast's margins to contain... head to the episode page to see everything.Corrections and clarifications:- none, so far.For tickets to live shows, nerd merch, our mailing list and more, visit: festivalofthespokennerd.com. To download songs from the series visit Helen's Bandcamp Page.Want to get in touch? We’re on Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram or email [email protected]. This series is sponsored by Brilliant.org, the place to learn maths and science through interactive online lessons. Start your free trial at Brilliant.org/apoud, and the first 200 Unnecessary Detail listeners who sign up for annual membership will get 20% off on the same link.Come for the Unnecessary Detail. Stay for the A Podcast Of. Thanks for listening! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    50:51
  • 3.5 - Twelve Pentagons
    Another episode of the podcast that fears no detail, where Matt talks balls, Steve talks fiery rings and Helen sings a tortoise into space.- Matt's bit (00:55) - pre-order "Love Triangle" here!- Steve's bit (19:30)- Helen's bit (35:44)SHOW NOTES: Unfortunately our show notes are too big for Acast's margins to contain... head to the episode page to see everything.Corrections and clarifications:- Jared, listening in New Hampshire, sent us this video of Poplar Fluff Fire.For tickets to live shows, nerd merch, our mailing list and more, visit: festivalofthespokennerd.com. To download songs from the series visit Helen's Bandcamp Page.Want to get in touch? We’re on Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram or email [email protected]. This series is sponsored by Brilliant.org, the place to learn maths and science through interactive online lessons. Start your free trial at Brilliant.org/apoud, and the first 200 Unnecessary Detail listeners who sign up for annual membership will get 20% off on the same link.Come for the Unnecessary Detail. Stay for the A Podcast Of. Thanks for listening! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    52:23
  • 3.4 - Keep Your Trousers on, Archimedes
    Back once again after a seasonal break, Series 3 continues with some Ingenuity from Steve, some DOOM from Matt, and a song about the man, the myth, the mathematician Archimedes from Helen:- Steve's bit (00:55)- Matt's bit (18:36)- Helen's bit (39:56)SHOW NOTES: Unfortunately our show notes are too big for Acast's margins to contain... head to the episode page to see everything.Corrections and clarifications:- None, so far.For tickets to live shows, nerd merch, our mailing list and more, visit: festivalofthespokennerd.com. To download songs from the series visit Helen's Bandcamp Page.Want to get in touch? We’re on Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram or email [email protected]. This series is sponsored by Brilliant.org, the place to learn maths and science through interactive online lessons. Start your free trial at Brilliant.org/apoud, and the first 200 Unnecessary Detail listeners who sign up for annual membership will get 20% off on the same link.Come for the Unnecessary Detail. Stay for the A Podcast Of. Thanks for listening! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:02:07
  • 3.3 - "You'll Log"
    Series 3 brings 2023 to a close with a festive special that reaches the parts that other festive specials don't reach... 3D programmable tree lights, the real reason people kiss under the mistletoe and a disappointingly bleak Laboratory Christmas Party take us into the new year with more detail than anyone could possibly need or want. Thank you, as ever, for listening!- Steve's bit (00:56)- Matt's bit (08:38)- Helen's bit (28:21)SHOW NOTES: Unfortunately our show notes are too big for Acast's margins to contain... head to the episode page to see everything.Corrections and clarifications:- Helen has re-found her binary advent calendar, and it has only 5 doors! 1, 2, 4, 8 and 16 are enough to get every number up to the magical 24. Unfortunately the physical calendar is long gone, but you can find a photo in the show notes on our episode page. - On twitter, James Cooper has added some helpful etymology! In a great example of language reflecting nature, the Saxon words that make up mistletoe, 'Mistel' and 'tan' can be translated into 'poo on a stick'. More Mistletoe facts here. For tickets to live shows, nerd merch, our mailing list and more, visit: festivalofthespokennerd.com. Download songs from the series from Helen's Bandcamp Page.Want to get in touch? We’re on Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram or email [email protected]. This series is sponsored by Brilliant.org, the place to learn maths and science through interactive online lessons. Start your free trial at Brilliant.org/apoud, and the first 200 Unnecessary Detail listeners who sign up for annual membership will get 20% off on the same link.Come for the Unnecessary Detail. Stay for the A Podcast Of. Thanks for listening! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    35:46
  • 3.2 - That’s Not What A UFO Looks Like
    Against all odds, Series 3 continues with a complicated automotive engineer from Helen, a complicated visual processing system from Steve, and a complicated restaurant triangulation problem from Matt:- Helen's bit (00:55)- Steve's bit (22:35)- Matt's bit (41:45)SHOW NOTES: Unfortunately our show notes are too big for Acast's margins to contain... head to the episode page to see everything.Corrections and clarifications:- None, so far.For tickets to live shows, nerd merch, our mailing list and more, visit: festivalofthespokennerd.com. To download songs from the series visit Helen's Bandcamp Page.Want to get in touch? We’re on Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram or email [email protected]. This series is sponsored by Brilliant.org, the place to learn maths and science through interactive online lessons. Start your free trial at Brilliant.org/apoud, and the first 200 Unnecessary Detail listeners who sign up for annual membership will get 20% off on the same link.Come for the Unnecessary Detail. Stay for the A Podcast Of. Thanks for listening! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:00:49

Looking for a science comedy podcast that doesn't skimp on the details? We've got you. Join us once a month as three different science stories are dissected every month by the trio behind comedy phenomenon Festival of the Spoken Nerd. Stand-up mathematician Matt Parker, experiments maestro Steve Mould and geek songstress Helen Arney are experts at investigating things that might not seem particularly interesting on the surface, but become fascinating when you get down to the nitty and / or gritty.Check out festivalofthespokennerd.com/tickets for details of our live shows in the UK and streamed across the world. Come for the Unnecessary Detail. Stay for the A Podcast Of.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
