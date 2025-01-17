About A Podcast Of Unnecessary Detail

Looking for a science comedy podcast that doesn't skimp on the details? We've got you. Join us once a month as three different science stories are dissected every month by the trio behind comedy phenomenon Festival of the Spoken Nerd. Stand-up mathematician Matt Parker, experiments maestro Steve Mould and geek songstress Helen Arney are experts at investigating things that might not seem particularly interesting on the surface, but become fascinating when you get down to the nitty and / or gritty.Check out festivalofthespokennerd.com/tickets for details of our live shows in the UK and streamed across the world. Come for the Unnecessary Detail. Stay for the A Podcast Of.