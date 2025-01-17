A Podcast Of Unnecessary Detail

Series 3 brings 2023 to a close with a festive special that reaches the parts that other festive specials don't reach... 3D programmable tree lights, the real reason people kiss under the mistletoe and a disappointingly bleak Laboratory Christmas Party take us into the new year with more detail than anyone could possibly need or want. Thank you, as ever, for listening!- Steve's bit (00:56)- Matt's bit (08:38)- Helen's bit (28:21)SHOW NOTES: Unfortunately our show notes are too big for Acast's margins to contain... head to the episode page to see everything.Corrections and clarifications:- Helen has re-found her binary advent calendar, and it has only 5 doors! 1, 2, 4, 8 and 16 are enough to get every number up to the magical 24. Unfortunately the physical calendar is long gone, but you can find a photo in the show notes on our episode page. - On twitter, James Cooper has added some helpful etymology! In a great example of language reflecting nature, the Saxon words that make up mistletoe, 'Mistel' and 'tan' can be translated into 'poo on a stick'. More Mistletoe facts here. For tickets to live shows, nerd merch, our mailing list and more, visit: festivalofthespokennerd.com. Download songs from the series from Helen's Bandcamp Page.Want to get in touch? We’re on Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram or email [email protected]
Come for the Unnecessary Detail. Stay for the A Podcast Of. Thanks for listening!