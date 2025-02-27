Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsA Musical Theatre Podcast
Listen to A Musical Theatre Podcast in the App
Listen to A Musical Theatre Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

A Musical Theatre Podcast

Podcast A Musical Theatre Podcast
Jeffrey Scott Parsons
Conversations revealing the cultural and emotional impact of our favorite musicals in theatre history. On each episode of “A Musical Theatre Podcast,” Jeff welc...
ArtsPerforming ArtsMusicMusic HistorySociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 152
  • A STRANGE LOOP with L Morgan Lee
    Be careful when you open the loop... A STRANGE LOOP is a musical outlier in many ways: it's one of the few Broadway shows to include book, music, and lyrics by one individual. It also won pretty much every award it could have (including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama) during its New York runs. But maybe most impressive is the sheer number of conversations one can have about it. This week we welcome Tony nominee L Morgan Lee (A STRANGE LOOP) to open as many of those loops as we can in about an hour's time. Adult conversations will include queer vs gay musicals, the not-so-subtle art of cruising, shame, identity, and more... (notice the ellipses) Follow L Morgan on Instagram at @lmorganlee and don't miss her March 31st as host of this year's Maestra Amplify 2025, a concert amplifying the women and non-binary musicians in the musical theatre industry. If you enjoyed this episode, try our FALSETTOS episode with Tony winner Michael Rupert. We've just announced our new series on PATREON! featuring conversations about the 10 musicals that have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. (PS- one of them will be A STRANGE LOOP.) Join the PATREON! FAM tier today or be a Beginner for only $1. Don't forget to like and share our episodes on Instagram and TikTok. We have great playlists on Spotify. And be sure to check out our TeePublic Store where our profits from the designs are donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Most importantly, thank you for being part of this wonderful podcasting community! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:14:09
  • THE OUTSIDERS with Kevin Csolak
    This week we wrap our three-episode series on recent entries into musical theatre history with one of today's biggest Broadway hits! THE OUTSIDERS became standard reading for young people in the United States following its novel debut in the 1960s, and now the story has become essential viewing for all musical theatre fans. Joining us to discuss how and why this show became a certified blockbuster is an expert in "musical gangs" and one of the stars of the hit revival of GYPSY, Kevin Csolak! Broadway audiences have watched Kevin grow up onstage, and his vast experience in the worlds of WEST SIDE STORY and THE OUTSIDERS makes him the perfect guest for this episode. Follow Kevin on Instagram at @kevincsolak If you enjoyed this episode, try our GYPSY episode with Alison Fraser or our WEST SIDE STORY episode with Hector Guerrero. Have you heard it's only $1 a month to join the ever-growing community on PATREON!? You won't want to miss everything in store for our loyal subscribers from new tiers to trivia competitions and bonus episode series! Don't forget to like and share our episodes on Instagram, TikTok, and X. We have great playlists on Spotify. And be sure to check out our TeePublic Store where our profits from the designs are donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Most importantly, thank you for being part of this wonderful podcasting community! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:17:02
  • WATER FOR ELEPHANTS with Rick Elice and PigPen Theatre Co.
    It's beyond privilege to record an episode about a musical with the writers of said musical, and that is exactly what we have this week! To celebrate last season's WATER FOR ELEPHANTS debut in the licensing world, Tony-nominee Rick Elice (JERSEY BOYS, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, SMASH) as well as three members of innovative theatre team PigPen Theatre Co. (THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON) join us to spend a little more time "under the Big Top" of their epic show. Their decade's long journey of imagination and creativity (with plenty of Rick stories along the way) will leave you excited to mount a production of your own. To learn about licensing WATER FOR ELEPHANTS where you live, please visit https://broadwaylicensing.com/shows/broadway/water-for-elephants/ Follow PigPen Theatre Co. on Instagram @pigpentheatreco Have you heard it's only $1 a month to join the ever growing community on PATREON!? Still too much money? Give us a nice review during the month of January, send a screenshot to [email protected] and receive a free year on us! We can't wait to show you what we've been working on! Don't forget to like and share our episodes on Instagram, TikTok, and X. We have great playlists on Spotify. And be sure to check out our TeePublic Store where our profits from the designs are donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Most importantly, thank you for being part of this wonderful podcasting community! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:08:35
  • LEMPICKA with Sarah Anne Fernandez
    New for 2025: new episodes of "A Musical Theatre Podcast" will drop on Saturday mornings! Also new for 2025, we're spending the first episodes of the year discussing some of the newest entries into our musical theatre canon. First up is a "flop" from the 2024 Broadway season with a larger cultural and emotional impact than shows with three times as many performances. LEMPICKA is a musical that introduces us to an icon too few know by name: Tamara de Lempicka. Special guest and "president" of the Eden Espinosa fan club Sarah Anne Fernandez (WICKED) joins us to discuss historical women in musical theatre, the incredible art of Tamara de Lempicka both on and off the stage, and her upcoming show dedicated to both. Follow Sarah on Instagram @sarahannee17 and don't miss her show "Don't Forget Me" at The Green Room 42 this Monday, January 13th! Attend in person or virtually by reserving your tickets HERE! Have you heard it's only $1 a month to join PATREON! Still too much money? Give us a nice review during the month of January, send a screenshot to [email protected] and receive a free year on us! We can't wait to show you what we've been working on! Don't forget to like and share our episodes on Instagram, TikTok, and X. We have great playlists on Spotify. And be sure to check out our TeePublic Store where our profits from the designs are donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Most importantly, thank you for being part of this wonderful podcasting community! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:14:01
  • A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD with Erica Halverson and Daniel Pelzig
    We're celebrating the end of the year this week with the musical A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD. And just like the musical itself, this week's episode is filled with much more than you'd expect: A salute to the Midwest musical theatre contributions that made this groundbreaking show possible? Check. Perspectives from the show's original Broadway choreographer? Check. Real talk on the successes and pitfalls of Theatre for Young Audiences? Check. A deep dive into the earnest yet sophisticated stories of two loveable amphibians... WITH COOKIES!? Double check. Join us for this packed conversation as guests Dr. Erica Halverson (host of Arts Educators Save the World) and director/choreographer Daniel Pelzig (Broadway's A Year with Frog and Toad and 33 Variations) bring their years of expertise to the intersection of children, theatre, and one of the most unique undertakings in modern Broadway history. Learn more about Erica's work (including her book and podcast) by visiting her website ericahalverson.com Have you heard it's only $1 a month to join PATREON! Join now to qualify for all of our new content in 2025. We can't wait to show you what we've been working on! Don't forget to like and share our episodes on Instagram, TikTok, and X. We have holiday and episode playlists on Spotify. And be sure to check out our TeePublic Store where our profits from those designs are donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS TODAY, December 31st! Most importantly, thank you for being part of this wonderful podcasting community! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:14:14

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About A Musical Theatre Podcast

Conversations revealing the cultural and emotional impact of our favorite musicals in theatre history. On each episode of “A Musical Theatre Podcast,” Jeff welcomes a special guest to explore one musical from theatre history. Together they get to the heart of the show’s cultural and emotional impact by looking at its creators, context, and storytelling. Always fun and heartfelt, this is the podcast to celebrate the humanity of our musical theatre art form.
Podcast website

Listen to A Musical Theatre Podcast, The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/3/2025 - 3:39:16 PM