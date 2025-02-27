WATER FOR ELEPHANTS with Rick Elice and PigPen Theatre Co.
It's beyond privilege to record an episode about a musical with the writers of said musical, and that is exactly what we have this week!
To celebrate last season's WATER FOR ELEPHANTS debut in the licensing world, Tony-nominee Rick Elice (JERSEY BOYS, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, SMASH) as well as three members of innovative theatre team PigPen Theatre Co. (THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON) join us to spend a little more time "under the Big Top" of their epic show. Their decade's long journey of imagination and creativity (with plenty of Rick stories along the way) will leave you excited to mount a production of your own.
