A STRANGE LOOP with L Morgan Lee

Be careful when you open the loop... A STRANGE LOOP is a musical outlier in many ways: it's one of the few Broadway shows to include book, music, and lyrics by one individual. It also won pretty much every award it could have (including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama) during its New York runs. But maybe most impressive is the sheer number of conversations one can have about it. This week we welcome Tony nominee L Morgan Lee (A STRANGE LOOP) to open as many of those loops as we can in about an hour's time. Adult conversations will include queer vs gay musicals, the not-so-subtle art of cruising, shame, identity, and more... (notice the ellipses) Follow L Morgan on Instagram at @lmorganlee and don't miss her March 31st as host of this year's Maestra Amplify 2025, a concert amplifying the women and non-binary musicians in the musical theatre industry. If you enjoyed this episode, try our FALSETTOS episode with Tony winner Michael Rupert.