50 Greatest Old Time Radio Shows

50 Old Time Radio Plays.

Some of the best shows ever produced.

- **Journey Through Time:** Experience the wonder of time travel with "The Time Machine," as it takes you from Victorian England to the distant future.

- **Epic Sea Adventures:** Dive into the depths of the ocean with "20000 Leagues Under the Sea" and sail the high seas in "Mutiny on the Bounty."

- **Around the World:** Join Phileas Fogg on a thrilling global journey in "Around the World in 80 Days."

- **Classic Fairy Tales:** Rediscover the magic of "Snow White" and the enchantment of other beloved fairy tales.

- **Love and War:** Feel the heartache of love in "Casablanca" and the turmoil of war in "Red Badge of Courage."

- **Timeless Satire:** Laugh along with the humor and satire of "A Connecticut Yankee In King Arthur’s Court."

- **Dramatic Classics:** Get swept away by the dramatic tales of "Wuthering Heights" and "Grapes of Wrath."

- **Adventures in Lilliput:** Explore the strange lands and meet the tiny people in "Gulliver's Travels."

- **Radio Drama Nostalgia:** Relive the golden age of radio drama with these and many more timeless classics.

Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradio

Listen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/

Entertainment Radio | Broadcasting Classic Radio Shows | Patreon



Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio



Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/50-greatest-otr-shows/donations



Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands



Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy