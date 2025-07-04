Open app
PodcastsFiction50 Greatest Old Time Radio Shows
50 Greatest Old Time Radio Shows
50 Greatest Old Time Radio Shows

Entertainment Radio
FictionSociety & Culture
50 Greatest Old Time Radio Shows
Latest episode

57 episodes

  • 50 Greatest Old Time Radio Shows

    Mutiny On The Bounty - 1939

    3/28/2020 | 59 mins.
    50 Old Time Radio Plays.
    Some of the best shows ever produced.
    - **Journey Through Time:** Experience the wonder of time travel with "The Time Machine," as it takes you from Victorian England to the distant future.
    - **Epic Sea Adventures:** Dive into the depths of the ocean with "20000 Leagues Under the Sea" and sail the high seas in "Mutiny on the Bounty."
    - **Around the World:** Join Phileas Fogg on a thrilling global journey in "Around the World in 80 Days."
    - **Classic Fairy Tales:** Rediscover the magic of "Snow White" and the enchantment of other beloved fairy tales.
    - **Love and War:** Feel the heartache of love in "Casablanca" and the turmoil of war in "Red Badge of Courage."
    - **Timeless Satire:** Laugh along with the humor and satire of "A Connecticut Yankee In King Arthur’s Court."
    - **Dramatic Classics:** Get swept away by the dramatic tales of "Wuthering Heights" and "Grapes of Wrath."
    - **Adventures in Lilliput:** Explore the strange lands and meet the tiny people in "Gulliver's Travels."
    - **Radio Drama Nostalgia:** Relive the golden age of radio drama with these and many more timeless classics.
    Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradio
    Listen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/
    Entertainment Radio | Broadcasting Classic Radio Shows | Patreon

    Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/50-greatest-otr-shows/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • 50 Greatest Old Time Radio Shows

    King Kong - 1938

    3/28/2020 | 36 mins.
  • 50 Greatest Old Time Radio Shows

    Ivanhoe - 1949

    3/28/2020 | 29 mins.
  • 50 Greatest Old Time Radio Shows

    Gullivers Travels - 1948

    3/28/2020 | 30 mins.
  • 50 Greatest Old Time Radio Shows

    Lord Jim - 1948

    3/28/2020 | 58 mins.
About 50 Greatest Old Time Radio Shows

50 Old Time Radio Plays.Some of the best shows ever produced.- **Journey Through Time:** Experience the wonder of time travel with "The Time Machine," as it takes you from Victorian England to the distant future.- **Epic Sea Adventures:** Dive into the depths of the ocean with "20000 Leagues Under the Sea" and sail the high seas in "Mutiny on the Bounty."- **Around the World:** Join Phileas Fogg on a thrilling global journey in "Around the World in 80 Days."- **Classic Fairy Tales:** Rediscover the magic of "Snow White" and the enchantment of other beloved fairy tales.- **Love and War:** Feel the heartache of love in "Casablanca" and the turmoil of war in "Red Badge of Courage."- **Timeless Satire:** Laugh along with the humor and satire of "A Connecticut Yankee In King Arthur’s Court."- **Dramatic Classics:** Get swept away by the dramatic tales of "Wuthering Heights" and "Grapes of Wrath."- **Adventures in Lilliput:** Explore the strange lands and meet the tiny people in "Gulliver's Travels."- **Radio Drama Nostalgia:** Relive the golden age of radio drama with these and many more timeless classics.Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradioListen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/Entertainment Radio | Broadcasting Classic Radio Shows | PatreonRemember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio
Podcast website
FictionSociety & CultureDrama

