3CMA COMMCAST 049a: Member Profile - Ryan Prillman (Audio Only)
How many of your local government communications colleagues played professional basketball? Now, how many of them played in New Zealand, Belgium and France?
Meet the City of Houston's Ryan Prillman in this 3CMA COMMCAST Member Profile.
--------
15:52
3CMA COMMCAST 04a: Tales from Springfield (Audio Only)
What Happens When a Crisis Comms Operation is Based on a Myth? Hear from Springfield, Ohio Director of Communications Karen Graves on how a political narrative impacted her community.
--------
21:30
3CMA COMMCAST 046a: Career Interrupted (Audio Only)
What happens when a promising or established career in local government communications is suddenly interrupted by politics, budgets, or other outside factors? Hear from one 3CMA member who abruptly lost her job earlier this year and what she’s done to now call that turn of events “a gift.”
--------
27:56
3CMA COMMCAST 045a: Audio Only Member Profile of 3CMA President Jennifer Bennerotte
Find out how 3CMA President Jennifer Bennerotte sometimes moonlights at the King of Pop, the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Woman and Harley Quinn, among others in this insightful and informative 3CMA Member Profile of one of the most experienced and progressive professionals in our business.
--------
24:29
3CMA COMMCAST 044a | Audio Only: Conference Preview in Five Minutes Flat
3CMA COMMCAST 044a: 2024 Conference Preview in Five Minutes Flat - If you needed any encouragement to come to Arlington for the 2024 3CMA Annual Conference, take five minutes out of your day for this edition of Commcast! And, yes, it’s five minutes flat.