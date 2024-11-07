100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal - Slayer's "Black Magic"
Metal Blade Records CEO discusses Slayer's "Black Magic" with producer Bill Matoyer and slayer guitarist Kerry King. Plus. as with every episode, some facts and figures about the song from author Martin Popoff.
48:11
100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal - Metallica's "One"
Metal Blade Records CEO Brian Slagel discusses Metallica's "One" with author Martin Popoff, producer Jay Ruston and chef Chris Santos of "Chopped".
46:21
100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal - Anthrax's "Caught In A Mosh"
Host Brian Slagel of Metal Blade records talks about Anthrax's "Caught in a Mosh" with author Martin Popoff, producer Jay Ruston and Anthrax bassist Frank Bello.
46:50
100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal - Armored Saint's "March of the Saint"
Brian Slagel of Metal Blade Records breaks down Armored Saint's "March of the Saint" with author Martin Popoff, producer Jay Ruston and Armored Saint singer John Bush.
45:03
100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal - Alice Cooper's "Elected"
In the debut episode of "100 Songs that Define Heavy Metal", Metal Blade Records CEO and your host Brian Slagel examines Alice Cooper's "Elected" with author Martin Popoff, producer Jay Ruston and musician Lizzy Borden.
100 Songs that Define Heavy Metal is the ultimate journey into the heart of heavy music, hosted by Metal Blade Records’ founder, Brian Slagel. Each week, Brian dives into one of his personally curated tracks from his list of the heaviest songs in metal and hard rock, exploring the music that shaped a genre. With special guest musicians—some who wrote and recorded these iconic songs and others who found inspiration in them—the show unearths the stories behind each track. Whether you’re a lifelong metalhead or a new fan, this podcast brings you closer to the music and the legends who define it.
Joining Brian are music journalist and critic Martin Popoff, offering deep historical context for each song, and acclaimed producer Jay Ruston, who provides technical insights into how these heavy anthems were crafted. Together, they bring an all-encompassing look at the hits that set the stage for metal and continue to inspire. Subscribe to 100 Songs that Define Heavy Metal and discover the unforgettable songs that live at the core of heavy music, one groundbreaking track at a time. Proud part of Pantheon Podcasts.