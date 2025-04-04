The Zong Massacre (1781) was one of the most horrific atrocities of the transatlantic slave trade. Aboard the British slave ship Zong, over 130 enslaved Africans were deliberately thrown overboard into the Atlantic Ocean so the ship’s owners could claim insurance money for "lost cargo." The crew justified the killings by arguing that there wasn’t enough water to sustain all those on board—a claim later disproven.When the case reached court, the issue wasn’t murder—it was insurance fraud. The enslaved people were treated as property, and the court debated financial compensation rather than accountability for mass murder. The case sparked outrage among abolitionists like Olaudah Equiano and Granville Sharp, helping to galvanize the anti-slavery movement in Britain.The Zong Massacre remains a chilling reminder of how human lives were commodified under slavery—and how injustice can be embedded in law.
Episode 6: The Richest Black man in America: Jeremiah Hamilton
Long before Jay-Z and Oprah, there was Jeremiah Hamilton—a ruthless Wall Street broker who became the richest Black man in 19th-century America. In this episode, we dive into the incredible, little-known story of Hamilton's rise from obscurity to wealth in a time when racism and segregation were at their peak. Known as "The Prince of Darkness" by his white rivals, Hamilton defied the odds, built a fortune estimated at over $2 million (about $250 million today), and carved out a legacy as both a financial genius and controversial figure. Who was he? How did he get so rich? And why has history tried to forget him?
Episode 5: The disappearance of Lloyd Gaines
After winning a landmark case to get into Law School Lloyd Gaines disappeared.
History isn’t just in textbooks—it’s in our roots, our streets, and our stories. 10-Minute History Lessons is a fast-paced, no-fluff podcast uncovering the overlooked, untold, and game-changing moments in history. From hidden figures to cultural revolutions, each bite-sized episode delivers a decade’s worth of knowledge in just 10 minutes or less. Whether it’s the Afro-Latinx pioneers who shaped music, the resistance movements that defied oppression, or the unsung heroes of civil rights, this podcast is your go-to for history that hits different.
History should be short, never forgotten