About 1,000 Greatest Misses

Hello there, ladies and gents! 1000 Greatest Misses is the music podcast that shines a light on 1000 undiscovered, obscure, and underappreciated songs that hit all the marks but failed to chart. On each episode music-obsessed Paul Heinz and Christopher Grey will feature five power pop, AOR, heavy metal and new wave songs from the seventies and eighties, most of it curated from radio compilation vinyl records that aren’t available on any streaming service. Let’s play some tunes! Email us at [email protected] : if you can't find us on your favorite podcast app, add our RSS feed: type in https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/2128965.rss and you should be all set.