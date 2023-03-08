Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hello there, ladies and gents! 1000 Greatest Misses is the music podcast that shines a light on 1000 undiscovered, obscure, and underappreciated songs that hit ...
  • 26: Songs 126-130 (RPM, Whitford/St. Holmes, Angie 'M', Piper and The Secrets - AOR, Rock, Pop, Power Pop)
    Is it wrong for a touring artist to only play tracks from their latest album? Chris and Paul have some opinions on the matter and feature songs by RPM, Whitford/St. Holmes, Angie 'M', Piper and The Secrets.Support the show
    8/24/2023
    37:02
  • 25: Songs 121-125 (The Shivvers, an unknown band, Snowmen, Peter Himmelman, The Beckies - Power Pop, AOR, Light Rock, Rock)
    Do you know exactly how Spotify calculates plays?  We don't.  And can you help us identify an unknown band from Boston, circa 1980?  We hope so!  Join us as we feature songs by The Shivvers, an unknown Boston band, Snowmen, Peter Himmelman and The Beckies.Support the show
    8/17/2023
    36:41
  • 24: Songs 116-120 (The Heat, Tommy Keene, Ron Goedert, Ian Lloyd and The Taxi Boys - AOR, Alternative, Glam, Power Pop, Punk)
    Paul reveals his ignorance of PJ Soles and Rock 'n' Roll High School, while Chris reveals a different sort of ignorance by making up a word.  Join us as we highlight songs by The Heat, Tommy Keene, Ron Goedert, Ian Lloyd and The Taxi Boys.Support the show
    8/10/2023
    37:53
  • 23: Songs 111-115 (The Odd, Heroes, Fortnox, Stampede and The Roulettes - Power Pop, Punk, AOR, Metal)
    Can you remember the first time you heard a CD?  How about the first CD you purchased?  Chris and Paul recall their first exposure to the CD format, and highlight songs by The Odd, Heroes, Fortnox, Stampede and The Roulettes.Support the show
    8/3/2023
    33:45
  • 22: Songs 106-110 (Streetband, The Queen City Kids, Yanks, Teaze and Hawks - Rock, AOR, Power Pop, Metal)
    Chris fesses up to a few corrections, and we ask the question: does your spouse have to like the music you like?  Join us as we feature songs by Streetband, The Queen City Kids, Yanks, Teaze and Hawks.Support the show
    7/27/2023
    34:58

Hello there, ladies and gents! 1000 Greatest Misses is the music podcast that shines a light on 1000 undiscovered, obscure, and underappreciated songs that hit all the marks but failed to chart. On each episode music-obsessed Paul Heinz and Christopher Grey will feature five power pop, AOR, heavy metal and new wave songs from the seventies and eighties, most of it curated from radio compilation vinyl records that aren’t available on any streaming service. Let’s play some tunes! Email us at [email protected]: if you can't find us on your favorite podcast app, add our RSS feed: type in https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/2128965.rss and you should be all set.
