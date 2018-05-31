Radio Logo
Los Angeles, USA / Crime fiction
Journey back to 1981, when four people were brutally murdered in their home in the Hollywood Hills.
Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Introducing The Sneak: Murders at Whiskey Creek
    The Sneak: Murders at Whiskey Creek follows a worl
    7/29/2020
    5:34
  • Wondery Presents Blood Ties Season 2
    Blood Ties Season 2 is out now! Blood Ties is a sc
    7/15/2020
    12:04
  • Capture | 6
    LAPD detectives arrest fugitive John Holmes in Mia
    6/14/2018
    1:01:39
  • Revenge | 5
    The Wonderland Gang celebrates their successful ro
    6/7/2018
    41:20
  • The Robbery | 4
    After finding John Holmes's palm print at the hous
    5/31/2018
    41:09

About The Wonderland Murders by Hollywood & Crime

Journey back to 1981, when four people were brutally murdered in their home in the Hollywood Hills. *The Wonderland Murders* is the tale of a violent home invasion robbery and the revenge rampage that followed. It involves a drug-fueled gang of criminals, a crazed crime kingpin -- and the world’s most famous porn star on a downward and deadly spiral. Join Young Charlie host Tracy Pattin and writer/director Larry Brand and they take you back to Wonderland Ave.

