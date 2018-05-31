The Wonderland Murders by Hollywood & Crime

The Wonderland Murders by Hollywood & CrimeLos Angeles
Journey back to 1981, when four people were brutally murdered in their home in the Hollywood Hills. *The Wonderland Murders* is the tale of a violent home invasion robbery and the revenge rampage that followed. It involves a drug-fueled gang of criminals, a crazed crime kingpin -- and the world’s most famous porn star on a downward and deadly spiral. Join Young Charlie host Tracy Pattin and writer/director Larry Brand and they take you back to Wonderland Ave.Station website