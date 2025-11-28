Peleliu: The Forgotten Hell of the U.S. Army | John C. McManus & Kevin Hymel
Join historians Kevin Hymel and John C. McManus for a fascinating deep dive into one of World War II’s most intense and misunderstood battles — Peleliu. In this episode, they uncover the Army’s overlooked role in the Pacific, revealing stories of courage, sacrifice, and strategy that history often leaves behind.From the rivalry between the Army and Marines, to the critical importance of logistics and the leadership choices that shaped the battle, Kevin and John bring new insight to a campaign long overshadowed by myth and misunderstanding. They also explore how Hollywood’s portrayals influence our view of history—and why audience engagement is key to keeping these stories alive.🎖️ Discover the real story behind Island Infernos and the soldiers who fought it.📚 Hosted by the team at World War II Live — where history comes alive, one battle at a time.Send up questions at: [email protected]
