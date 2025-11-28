In this episode of World War II Live, hosts John C. McManus and Kevin Hymel engage in a lively discussion about their experiences leading battlefield tours, the significance of personal connections to history, and the challenges of military logistics. They share insights from recent tours, including memorable meals and interactions with participants, and delve into the complexities of intelligence and strategic decisions during the war. In the 'Stump the Chumps' segment they tackle listener questions and explore counterfactual scenarios related to World War II.Send us questions at: worldwar2live @gmail.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In this episode of World War II Live, Kevin Hymel takes viewers deep inside General George S. Patton's personal archive to uncover a remarkable treasure: previously unseen photographs from World War II. Kevin reveals how he found these rare images, what they show about Patton's leadership and personality, and why they change our understanding of his legacy.Join Kevin and John C. McManus as they explore these stunning visual discoveries and discuss what they reveal about one of America's most iconic commanders.

About World War 2 LIVE

Welcome to World War II Live!Join historians John C. McManus and Kevin Hymel each week for an entertaining, informal, and cutting-edge dive into the history of the Second World War.These aren't just any hosts—John is a professor of U.S. military history, author of fifteen award-winning books, and one of the nation's top experts. Kevin has written five acclaimed books (including a trilogy on Patton), consults on films and documentaries, and brings the battlefields to life with his tours.On World War II Live, we're here to answer your questions—big or small—while also sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their research, their tours, and their time working with documentaries. Expect a mix of serious insights, surprising details, and a touch of humor as they explore every corner of the war and what it means to us today.Subscribe, send in your questions, and join the conversation—because this is your chance to talk history with the experts