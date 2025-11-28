Powered by RND
  • From the Vault: Patton’s Private WWII Images
    In this episode of World War II Live, Kevin Hymel takes viewers deep inside General George S. Patton’s personal archive to uncover a remarkable treasure: previously unseen photographs from World War II. Kevin reveals how he found these rare images, what they show about Patton’s leadership and personality, and why they change our understanding of his legacy.Join Kevin and John C. McManus as they explore these stunning visual discoveries and discuss what they reveal about one of America’s most iconic commanders.Get Kevin's book here: https://www.amazon.com/Pattons-Photographs-War-He-Saw/dp/1574888722Send us questions for Stump the Chumps at: worldwar2live ⁨@gmail.com⁩ Check out Mark's historical war gaming YouTube channel at Mark's Game Room: https://www.youtube.com/@MarksGameRoom/featured Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:07:36
  • Inside WWII Battlefield Tours with McManus & Hymel
    In this episode of World War II Live, hosts John C. McManus and Kevin Hymel engage in a lively discussion about their experiences leading battlefield tours, the significance of personal connections to history, and the challenges of military logistics. They share insights from recent tours, including memorable meals and interactions with participants, and delve into the complexities of intelligence and strategic decisions during the war. In the 'Stump the Chumps' segment they tackle listener questions and explore counterfactual scenarios related to World War II.Send us questions at: worldwar2live @gmail.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:00:33
  • Why WWII Veterans Swore By Their M1 Garands
    John C. McManus and Kevin Hymel chat about the US Army's small arms during World War 2. Why the switch from the bolt action Springfield to the semi-auto M1 Garand? In our Stump the Chumps segment hear how they start to research a new topic!Send in your WW2 questions for Stump the Chumps at: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    58:35
  • Henry Sledge Finds His Father’s Bunker on Peleliu | The Real Story Behind The Pacific
    For a deeper look at Henry Sledge’s journey, visit Mark’s Game Room on YouTube to watch the in-depth interview that Mark Fastoso and George Luz Jr. conducted with him. LINK: https://youtu.be/ceGbkcE4xfYIn this episode, Kevin Hymel, John C. McManus, and Henry Sledge delve into the personal and historical significance of Peleliu during World War II. They explore Henry's emotional journey to the island, the impact of his father's experiences, and the reception of Henry's book, 'The Old Breed: The Complete Story Revealed.' The discussion also touches on the portrayal of the Pacific War in the miniseries 'The Pacific' and the lasting legacy of these historical events.Send us your WW2 questions to: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    57:05
  • Peleliu: The Forgotten Hell of the U.S. Army | John C. McManus & Kevin Hymel
    Join historians Kevin Hymel and John C. McManus for a fascinating deep dive into one of World War II’s most intense and misunderstood battles — Peleliu. In this episode, they uncover the Army’s overlooked role in the Pacific, revealing stories of courage, sacrifice, and strategy that history often leaves behind.From the rivalry between the Army and Marines, to the critical importance of logistics and the leadership choices that shaped the battle, Kevin and John bring new insight to a campaign long overshadowed by myth and misunderstanding. They also explore how Hollywood’s portrayals influence our view of history—and why audience engagement is key to keeping these stories alive.🎖️ Discover the real story behind Island Infernos and the soldiers who fought it.📚 Hosted by the team at World War II Live — where history comes alive, one battle at a time.Send up questions at: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:05:21

Welcome to World War II Live!Join historians John C. McManus and Kevin Hymel each week for an entertaining, informal, and cutting-edge dive into the history of the Second World War.These aren’t just any hosts—John is a professor of U.S. military history, author of fifteen award-winning books, and one of the nation’s top experts. Kevin has written five acclaimed books (including a trilogy on Patton), consults on films and documentaries, and brings the battlefields to life with his tours.On World War II Live, we’re here to answer your questions—big or small—while also sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their research, their tours, and their time working with documentaries. Expect a mix of serious insights, surprising details, and a touch of humor as they explore every corner of the war and what it means to us today.Subscribe, send in your questions, and join the conversation—because this is your chance to talk history with the experts Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
