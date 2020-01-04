Radio Logo
A behind the scenes podcast of some of the best investigative journalism from recent years.
United Kingdom / Podcast, Media
Available Episodes

5 of 49
  • Ep. 45 Strings attached
    BBC journalist Ellie Flynn is nervous, she is abou
    6/11/2020
    30:28
  • Ep. 44 Under our noses
    HuffPost UK's Nadine White is onto a story- follow
    5/21/2020
    29:58
  • Ep. 43 Canned tomatoes
    Ayo Awokoya had an idea and she couldn’t let it go
    5/7/2020
    38:52
  • Ep. 42 Justice served cold
    For years Alon Aviram and Adam Cantwell-Corn follo
    4/22/2020
    26:12
  • Introducing: The Immaculate Deception
    This week we offer you a taste of something new...
    4/1/2020
    5:39

About The Tip Off

Welcome to The Tip Off- the podcast where we take you behind the scenes of some of the best investigative journalism from recent years. Each episode we’ll be digging into an investigative scoop- hearing from the journalists behind the work as they tell us about the leads, the dead-ends and of course, the tip offs. There’ll be car chases, slammed doors, terrorist cells, meetings in dimly lit bars and cafes, wrangling with despotic regimes and much more.

