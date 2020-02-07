HANNAHLYZE THISPodcast
Hannah Hart (wildly successful, super fly, very amazing) and her best friend, Hannah Gelb (her middle name is Ruth) discuss life, love, and the pursuit of happiness in a frank and no bullshit manner in this self-help podcast that just can’t help itself. Every week the two Hannahs test out a new self-help fad and provide the listeners with candid feedback about their experience. Despite their differing opinions and stances, the two are best friend at the core. Also they have great vocabularies and love to giggle. Hannah Gelb is single BTW. Just in case anybody wants to hit her up sometime.Station website