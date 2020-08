About Corsten's Countdown Official Podcast

In Corsten’s Countdown, Ferry Corsten introduces the best and latest dance tracks. The listeners can vote for their favorite track, right after each show. The three tracks with the most votes, will be played again the week after in the Corsten’s Countdown Top 3. If a track get’s voted #1 for three times in a row, it will become Corsten’s Countdown hattrick.