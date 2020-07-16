Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsSports
THEMOVE

THEMOVE

THEMOVE

THEMOVE

add
</>
Embed
Lance Armstrong presents a singular perspective on the world’s most iconic cycling races.
USA / Sports
Lance Armstrong presents a singular perspective on the world’s most iconic cycling races.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 99
  • The Best of The Blue Train-2004 Plateau de Beille/L'Alpe d'Huez TT
    We round out the Best of The Blue Train with a bat
    7/31/2020
    1:19:31
  • The Best of The Blue Train-2004 Cobbles and TTT
    Is the 2004 squad the best of The Blue Train? The
    7/28/2020
    1:27:21
  • The Best of The Blue Train-2003 Luz Ardiden
    Stage 15 of the 2003 campaign had it all. Ullrich
    7/24/2020
    1:04:39
  • The Best of The Blue Train-2003 Gap
    The 2003 Tour campaign was not one that came easy.
    7/21/2020
    1:07:58
  • The Best of The Blue Train-2001 L'Alpe d'Huez
    "A lot of people call this stage The Look but I pr
    7/16/2020
    58:53

Similar Stations

About THEMOVE

Lance Armstrong presents a singular perspective on the world’s most iconic cycling races, including the Tour de France and the Classics, as well as the broader endurance sports scene. Not the typical cycling or sports podcast, THEMOVE brings listeners deep inside the racing action, imparting insights from someone who knows the suffering and splendor like no one else. In addition to course previews and timely race analysis from Armstrong’s distinct point of view, the audience also gets to hear from featured guests, who regularly swing by the THEMOVE studio to join the always-lively conversation. Guests have included former teammates like George Hincapie during the Tour de France, and Mark Allen and Dave Scott in advance of the IRONMAN World Championship. THEMOVE is an audio-video experience that transforms every listener from fan and spectator into the ultimate insider.

Station website

App

Listen to THEMOVE, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

THEMOVE
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
THEMOVE
THEMOVE
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
THEMOVE
THEMOVE
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
THEMOVE

Radio your way - Download now for free