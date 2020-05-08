Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsCulture
Akimbo: A Podcast from Seth Godin

Akimbo: A Podcast from Seth Godin

Akimbo: A Podcast from Seth Godin

Akimbo: A Podcast from Seth Godin

add
</>
Embed
Akimbo is an ancient word, from the bend in the river or the bend in an archer's bow.
New York City, USA / Podcast, Culture
Akimbo is an ancient word, from the bend in the river or the bend in an archer's bow.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 131
  • Is Seth real?
    Adventures in AI Akimbo is a weekly podcast create
    8/5/2020
    16:38
  • Live at Catalyst 2010
    On making an impact in a changing world Akimbo is
    7/29/2020
    51:44
  • Micropayments Part 2
    Subscriptions and true fans Akimbo is a weekly pod
    7/22/2020
    15:49
  • Micropayments
    Can you spare a nickel? Akimbo is a weekly podcast
    7/15/2020
    26:35
  • Levi Strauss
    And the modern gold rush Akimbo is a weekly podcas
    7/8/2020
    25:39

Similar Stations

About Akimbo: A Podcast from Seth Godin

Akimbo is an ancient word, from the bend in the river or the bend in an archer's bow. It's become a symbol for strength, a posture of possibility, the idea that when we stand tall, arms bent, looking right at it, we can make a difference. Akimbo's a podcast about our culture and about how we can change it. About seeing what's happening and choosing to do something. The culture is real, but it can be changed. You can bend it.

Station website

App

Listen to Akimbo: A Podcast from Seth Godin, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Akimbo: A Podcast from Seth GodinNew York CityPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Akimbo: A Podcast from Seth GodinNew York CityPodcast
Akimbo: A Podcast from Seth GodinNew York CityPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Akimbo: A Podcast from Seth GodinNew York CityPodcast
Akimbo: A Podcast from Seth GodinNew York CityPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Akimbo: A Podcast from Seth GodinNew York CityPodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free