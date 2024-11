Listen to WPVM The Voice of Asheville in the App

About WPVM The Voice of Asheville

WPVM 103.7 Brings the listener the unique “Voices of Asheville.” The station is commercial free, listener supported, volunteer-programmed low power fm radio station managed by the Friends of WPVM. A registered non-profit founded to provide independent media to the Asheville community. WPVM is committed to presenting the best of the cultural, artistic and musical endeavors, organizations and activities that makes their community unique in the world.