About WMVA The GoldRush

About WMVA The GoldRush

About WMVA The GoldRush

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The Gold Rush on WMVA Online based out of Martinsville Virginia. Serving Virginia, North Carolina and the east coast. Just the good songs of the 50’s through the 80’s and beyond. NBC news, entertaining one-minute features and talk on Saturday mornings. Richie L. host’s Christian Talk That Rocks, Johnny Quinn on Great Day Martinsville in the morning playing morning music and info. Rick Ninja hosts “Future Gold” with today’s hottest hits. Classic Rock Friday evenings, Classic Disco on Saturday plus 50’s oldies, acapella and doowop on Sunday evenings. Were upbeat and fun. Weeknights we relax during the with Sweet Soul of the Seventies with Monty Tarai.

