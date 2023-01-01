About WKIS - Kiss Country 99.9 FM

WKIS - Kiss Country 99.9 FM is a radio station based out of Florida, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of country music and sports coverage. Known as "Florida's Country Station," the station appeals to a wide range of listeners who enjoy the latest country hits and also crave for sports updates.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of selected major sports events, such as the NBA, NFL and college football games. They also feature national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.



Tune in to WKIS - Kiss Country 99.9 FM for the best in country music and sports coverage. Whether you're getting pumped up for the big game or just need a break from the daily grind, WKIS - Kiss Country 99.9 FM has something for everyone. With a mix of classic and current country hits, along with sports updates, analysis, and commentary, WKIS - Kiss Country 99.9 FM is the ultimate destination for music and sports fans in Florida.

