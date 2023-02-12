Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
91.5 The Beat - Kitchener's #1 Hit Music Station. Home of the Beat Breakfast with Scott & Kat.
OntarioCanadaTop 40 & ChartsHitsEnglish
91.5 The Beat broadcasts from Kitchener the best Top 40 songs to get you in a cheerful mood! Enjoy your morning coffee with "The Beat Breakfast with Scott & Kat", and be up-to-date of the new songs with the show "Weekly Pop 20 Countdown".

