CIDC Z103.5 FM -
Z103.5 (CIDC) Toronto - The radio station that dares to be different. Top 40, Dance, Waybacks and lots more.
About CIDC Z103.5 FM -
Z103.5 (CICD) - All The Hits.
The radio broadcasts directly from Toronto and offers the most popular songs to classics with the best program such as "Z Mornings: Rick Campanelli & Sandra" entertaining from 6am to 10am!
