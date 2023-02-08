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Shire Radio

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Shire Radio
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About Shire Radio
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We have provided links to known community and charity organisations, including food banks, addiction support groups, disability and capability groups, ethnicity & immigrant groups, health and mental health organisations, hobby and special interest groups, LGBT+ groups and many other organisations that serve our area, all of which can be accessed by clicking on the large “Shire Community” logo.
Click on the large “Shire Business Directory” logo to find local businesses throughout the Monklands and North Lanarkshire.
You can also view the latest news, sport and information, as well as details about Shire Radio’s programs, podcasts and videos throughout this website.

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