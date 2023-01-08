About Rag FM

About Rag FM

About Rag FM

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RAG-FM “ Top Music Top of the Dial ” established in 2008, is a LPFM radio station broadcasting on the westerly air waves, snuggled in the heart of Raglan on the West Coast of the North Island in New Zealand. Playing heaps of Rock & Roll, Classic Rock, even all those great Oldies we all know & sing along to ! Do you remember the 60’s Surf Music, well we still play it. We even play the old Doo-Wop Music, as well as Country, plus specialising in the unique sounds that are home grown New Zealand Music Kiwi through ‘n’ through – where? “ 107.7 FM Top of the Dial ”. A sample of all genres to please the most discerning taste, young & old alike can rock to RAG-FM 107.7. So tune in now to 107.7 if you are in Raglan or click on the Listen On Line button to listen to our stream on-line, you won’t be disappointed.

