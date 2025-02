About Radio Zodiac - Dublin, Ireland

From Dublin, Ireland. Radio Zodiac plays the best Indie, Rock, New Wave, Punk, Raggae & Alternative Music from the past 50 years.

Expect to here an eclectic Mix of music from the Doors, Stones, Beatles to 70s Punk/New Wave. 80s New Romantic and Goth. Soul Classics To 90s Brit Pop. 70s/80s Classic Rock/ Heavy Metal. Good Music from the Decades.

"ENJOY ONLY THE BEST MUSIC TO THE UNIVERSE LIVE FROM THE EMERALD ISLE"