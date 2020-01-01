Radio OkapiKinshasa
Radio Tv mix Congolaise Latin, Zouk and Tropical, World, African
Africa N°1ParisLatin, Pop, Electro, World
The only nationwide radio station that is broadcasting indepentend and reliable informations and common interest in a more likely relaxed tone. Its the only source for news and updates on what is happening in the country, so that even taboo issues are getting in discussion. The Broadcasting Corporation is supported by international organisations such as UNO.Station website