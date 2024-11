Radio Africa Online (RAO) is the only station that plays a totally up-to-date mix of the hottest current sounds, including Coupe Decale, Konpa, Hiplife, Funana, Ragga, and more.

About Radio Africa Online

Radio Africa Online (RAO) is the longest-running station spinning African and Caribbean music online. RAO was launched on January 11, 2002, as Soukous Radio, focusing on Congolese Soukous at first. Before long, they added music from the French Caribbean, Cameroon, North Africa, and other countries, eventually becoming RAO. RAO is the only station that plays a totally up-to-date mix of the hottest current sounds, including Coupe Decale, Konpa, Hiplife, Funana, Ragga, and more.