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Nifty Uk Radio

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About Nifty Uk Radio
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Welcome to Nifty UK Radio – A Proper Radio Station for Proper People

Nifty UK Radio is your go-to station for an unbeatable mix of music, conversation, and community spirit. Broadcasting from North East Manchester, we’re proud to be an independent station that puts listeners first, delivering a blend of classic hits, fresh sounds, and hand-picked gems that keep you coming back for more.

With over 25 years of radio experience behind the mic, our presenters bring passion, personality, and a deep love of music to every show. Whether you’re into timeless soul, rock, reggae, chart-toppers, or local talent, Nifty UK Radio has something for every ear.

More than just a radio station, we’re a community. We champion local voices, support grassroots artists, and keep you connected with the latest from around the region and beyond.

Nifty UK Radio – a proper radio station for proper people.

Tune in, turn it up, and discover why Nifty UK Radio is making waves across the UK and around the world.

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EnglishOldhamNorth West EnglandUnited Kingdom20sBest of
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