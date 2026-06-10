Skip to content
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Learn more
Log in
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Sports
Society & Culture
Comedy
News
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
Love FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Love FM
Ballads
Pop
Playing now
Love FM
About Love FM
About Love FM
About Love FM
(57)
Station website
Italian
Bari
Apulia
Italy
Ballads
Pop
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.22.0
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 8:02:19 AM
A company from
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Pardon My Take
Football, Sports
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
Live Free with Josh Howerton
Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
The Money Mondays
Business, Entrepreneurship
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
The Home Service Expert Podcast
Business, Management
3 Takeaways™
Business, Courses, Education, Management, Philosophy, Society & Culture
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Something You Should Know
Education, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
This American Life
Arts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
In The Dark
Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
20/20
True Crime
More stations from Apulia
More stations from Apulia
More stations from Apulia
Anthology
Brindisi, 2000s, 80s, 70s, 90s
RMI In The Mix
Mola di Bari, Rap, House
RaDiOn la radio dallo spirito divino
Barletta, Christian Music, Christian Contemporary
Radio Idea
Bari, Hits, Disco, Italian Music, Indie
MULTI RADIO SRL
Massafra, 80s, Disco, Classic Rock, 90s
RADIO 3000 ENERGY
Bari, 80s, 90s
Radio Aurora
Tricase, Oldies
DISCO EXPLOSION RADIO 3 - DANCE STATION
Taviano, Pop, Hits, Electro, Disco
Radio Happy Days Italia
Galatina, Oldies
Radio Albatro
Torremaggiore, Pop, Oldies, Hits
Radio Emme 2
Conversano, Pop, Oldies, Rock
ALTOSUONO
Pop, Oldies, Hits, Rock
Radio Silver - La Puglia che balla
Bari, Pop, Electro, House
Nohinondazioni
Lecce, Pop
WEB RADIO ITALIA
Bari, Reggae, R'n'B, Drum'n'Bass
Radio 85
Francavilla Fontana, Pop
RADIO HAPPY DAYS
Lecce, 80s, 70s, 90s
Radio Mola International
Bari, Pop
Stefanelli Sound
Pop, House
Radio PoPizz
Bari, Pop, Hits
radio taranto uno
Roccaforzata, Pop, Hits
Radio Master Puglia
Foggia, Pop, Oldies, Hip Hop, Electro
Radio Studio Più Puglia e Sicilia
Bari, Electro
Radio Bombo
Trani, Pop
Radio PeterPan
Corsano, Pop
Radio Gamma Puglia
Barletta, Top 40 & Charts
LatteMiele Puglia
Bari, Pop
Radio Mi Piaci
Bari, Pop
Radio Selene
Corato, Top 40 & Charts
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
LOVE CLASSICS / 1.fm
São Paulo, Ballads, Oldies
Radio Monte Carlo - Love Songs
Milan, Ballads
LatteMiele Puglia
Bari, Pop
Radio Mi Piaci
Bari, Pop
Radio Norba
Conversano, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
GammaGioiosa Lovesongs
Gioiosa Jonica, Ballads, Pop, Easy Listening
Radio Mela
Rolling Meadows, Ballads, Electro, 80s, 90s
best of slow
Nantes, Ballads, Hits
Radio DORA
Turin, Pop
Radio Amore Catania
Siracusa, Ballads, Hits
love-body-soul
Hamburg, Pop
Listen to Love FM, LOVE CLASSICS / 1.fm and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Learn more
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Love FM
Love FM: Podcasts in Family
Love FM: Podcasts in Family
Love FM: Podcasts in Family
Anna & Lueのひみつの小部屋（完全版）
Comedy
Fukuoka Rendez-vous
Society & Culture
はかた伝統工芸館presents Bridge To The Next
Society & Culture
夕貴の、教えて！山永先生
Science
현마에의 유쾌한 클래식
Arts
Global Session ?
Comedy
Happiness☆Controller
Leisure
Top of the Morning×博多座ミュージカル「レディ・ベス」トークショー
Society & Culture
天神クロイ酒場「おいしい時間は人を豊かにする、今晩飲みにいきませんか?」
Society & Culture
Lunchtime Classics
Music
JAL九州歴史ロマン街道
Society & Culture
多文化共生のまち北九州市 Multicultural Radio
Society & Culture
Life in Fukuoka "English"
Society & Culture
ダリルのEveryday English
Education
Live Together, Smile Together ～一緒に考えよう多文化共生～ 2018
Society & Culture