About KWAX 91.1 FM

KWAX 91.1 FM: For years, KWAX has served the world only the best classical music. Listeners from Oregon to Germany to New Zealand tune in every day to hear one of the remaining stations committed to providing quality classical music programming. The comprehensive music collection allows this radoi to offer unique and dynamic programming to listeners of every kind.