Whenever you tune in, there's something parabnormal bound to happen.

About Into The Parabnormal

Jeremy Scott and his guests investigate everything between the paranormal and abnormal. We entertain those fringe topics, diving deep into subjects that are very often ahead of their times and censored or even banned from the mainstream. Our anchor short-form program, “Parabnormal News”, features veteran radio news anchor George Henry reporting on the stories that are off the beaten path heard exclusively every hour. Whenever you tune in, there's something parabnormal bound to happen!