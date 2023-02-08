About KLRZ ESPN 100.3 FM

About KLRZ ESPN 100.3 FM

About KLRZ ESPN 100.3 FM

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ESPN 100.3 FM is a sports radio station based in Denver, Colorado. The station is owned by Bonneville International Corporation and broadcasts on the FM frequency of 100.3 MHz. ESPN 100.3 FM is an ESPN Radio affiliate, which means it carries a variety of nationally syndicated ESPN programs, such as Mike & Mike in the Morning, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, and The Stephen A. Smith Show.



In addition to its national programming, ESPN 100.3 FM also provides coverage of local sports teams and events, particularly those in the Denver area. The station is the flagship station for the Denver Broncos, the city's NFL team, and carries all of their regular season and postseason games. ESPN 100.3 FM also covers other local sports teams, including the Colorado Rockies (MLB) and the Colorado Avalanche (NHL).



Aside from live game coverage, ESPN 100.3 FM features a number of locally produced sports talk shows, which provide analysis and commentary on the latest sports news and events. Some of the station's most popular shows include The Drive with Big Al and DMac, The Morning Show with Mike Evans and Mark Schlereth, and Afternoon Drive with Ryan Edwards and Benjamin Allbright.



Overall, ESPN 100.3 FM is a go-to source for sports fans in the Denver area who are looking for a mix of national and local sports coverage, as well as engaging and informative sports talk programming. Whether listeners are tuning in to catch a live game broadcast or to hear the latest analysis and discussion about their favorite teams and athletes, ESPN 100.3 FM offers something for everyone.

