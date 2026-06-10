Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsKJOV 90.7 FM - Radio For Life - KJIL
Listen to this station in the app for free:
KJOV 90.7 FM - Radio For Life - KJIL
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

KJOV 90.7 FM - Radio For Life - KJIL

Religion
KJOV 90.7 FM - Radio For Life - KJIL
Playing now
About KJOV 90.7 FM - Radio For Life - KJIL
(0)

Station website
EnglishOklahomaUSAReligion
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 5:05:56 AM
A company fromMADSACK