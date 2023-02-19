Similar Stations
Hits FM 91.2
Kathmandu, Hits
Radio Annapurna Nepal
Kathmandu, Talk, Traditional music
Radio Audio 106.3 FM
Kathmandu, Talk
Capital FM 92.4
Kathmandu, Hits, Traditional music
Mero FM 93.3
Kathmandu, Hits
Radio Kantipur
Kathmandu, Asian Music
Ujyaalo Online
Kathmandu, Asian Music
Radio Veritas
Johannesburg, Christian Music
Ujala Radio
Amsterdam, Oriental, Film & Musical
Listen to Kalika FM 95.2, Hits FM 91.2 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Kalika FM 95.2
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Radio stations that might interest you