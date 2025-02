Listen to J-Idols Project Radio - All Japanese Idols in the App

The happiest music from Japanese female pop idols. Playing music from Hello!Project, Idol Street, 48/46 groups and many other idol groups and soloists.

About J-Idols Project Radio - All Japanese Idols

The happiest music from Japanese female pop idols. Playing music from Hello!Project, Idol Street, 48/46 groups and many other idol groups and soloists, big and small. Part of the J-Pop Project Radio Network.