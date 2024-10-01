Download for free in the Play Store

Download for free in the App Store

Listen to J-Pop Powerplay Kawaii in the App

Japan's cutest JPop girlbands back-to-back, for the ultimate kawaii J-Pop binge. From Japan's asia DREAM radio. Yokoso!

Japan's cutest JPop girlbands back-to-back, for the ultimate kawaii J-Pop binge. From Japan's asia DREAM radio. Featuring AKB48, Momoiro Clover Z, Morning Musume, C-Ute, and Kyarypamyupamyu. Yokoso!

Listen to J-Pop Powerplay Kawaii, J-Pop Powerplay and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app