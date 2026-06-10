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About Highway 61 Internet Radio
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Highway 61 Internet Radio Play all the hits from the Sixties, seventies, eighties, and nineties and today.
Plus, guest DJs, Hourly World News and special programs, including Totally eighties and nineties with Host Gary King.
Boppin with Beth Riley
The Ultimate chart show with Ian Finch.
World Mix with Rupert Palmer
Vinyl Impressions with Martyn Brown
Airplay 40 Rewind Show with Spencer James
Chris Palins 70 Chart Show
All the shows entertain and allow you to sit back and take the ride on Highway 61 Internet Radio.