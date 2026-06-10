About Harmonic Progression

About Harmonic Progression

About Harmonic Progression

(0)

Welcome to Harmonic Progression Radio

"From The Banks Of The Clyde To The Clubs Worldwide"



Scotland’s cutting-edge voice in online radio, Harmonic Progression Radio is your destination for the underground pulse and progressive edge of electronic music. Broadcasting 24/7, we explore the full spectrum of house, techno, trance, and everything in between — from hypnotic grooves to high-octane anthems.



We champion genre-blending sets that span deep, funky house, driving warehouse techno, and euphoric trance, giving listeners a journey through sound that's immersive, emotional, and energising. Whether you're in the club, on the move, or locked in with headphones, Harmonic Progression delivers the kind of music that moves both body and mind.



Our daily-updated playlists ensure a constantly evolving soundscape, where no track is repeated within 24 hours — unless it’s a remix or reimagined version, giving each day a fresh energy while celebrating the creativity of reinterpretation.



Rooted in Glasgow’s dynamic underground scene, we showcase emerging talent, leftfield selectors, and forward-thinking producers who are shaping the future of dance music. But we also pay homage to the pioneers — expect classic cuts from the golden eras of early house, acid, trance, and 90s rave woven into our programming. These timeless sounds serve as the foundation for everything we do, reminding us where we came from as we look to where we’re going.



This is more than just a playlist — Harmonic Progression is a movement. A creative space for artists, DJs, and music lovers who believe in the power of music to connect, inspire, and evolve.



So whether you’re catching a sunrise set, a peak-time roller, or an after-hours drift, tune in and let the progression take hold.



Music curated by DJ Samuel Jamieson

