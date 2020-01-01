Radio Logo
The French online radio with hits and pop.
Orléans, France / Pop Hits
FORUM

The French online radio with hits and pop.

Station website

FORUM: Frequencies

Angoulême 94.1 FM
Bellac 104.9 FM
Blois 98.4 FM
Château-Renault 95.6 FM
Châteauroux 92 FM
Châtellerault 92 FM
Chauvigny 105.2 FM
Civray 93.6 FM
Confolens 97.1 FM
Gencay 95.2 FM
Île d'Oléron 92.1 FM

FORUM: Stations in Family

FORUM
Forum - 70's
Forum - 2000
Forum - 80's
Forum - 90's
Forum - live
Forum - Love
Forum - @work