The French online radio with hits and pop.
Orléans
,
France
/
Pop
Hits
The French online radio with hits and pop.
About FORUM
The French online radio with hits and pop.
Station website
FORUM: Frequencies
Angoulême 94.1 FM
Bellac 104.9 FM
Blois 98.4 FM
Château-Renault 95.6 FM
Châteauroux 92 FM
Châtellerault 92 FM
Chauvigny 105.2 FM
Civray 93.6 FM
Confolens 97.1 FM
Gencay 95.2 FM
Île d'Oléron 92.1 FM
FORUM: Stations in Family
FORUM
Forum - 70's
Forum - 2000
Forum - 80's
Forum - 90's
Forum - live
Forum - Love
Forum - @work