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FM1

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About FM1
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You need the newest melodies from hits in order to wake up in the morning or to get creative during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into FM1. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 112 on our top list. Here the listeners are provided with a lot of variety of nine streams. Not only a varied musical composition but also a good portion of information is on FM1's plate. It is presented in Swiss German.

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Swiss GermanSt. GallenSt. GallenSwitzerlandHits
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