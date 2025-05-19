About dublab.de

(6)

dublab is a non-profit FM and online radio station dedicated to the growth of music, arts and culture, and has been broadcasting from Los Angeles since 1999. Our mission is to share freeform radio transmissions with an international audience.



Over the years dublab’s programming has expanded to include production of art exhibits, films, events and record releases as well as affiliate stations in Germany (dublab.de), Japan (dublab.jp), and Spain (dublab.es).



dublab.de is the german branch of dublab.com, and has launched in early 2017 to highlight the variety of quality music coming from Germany and around – past, present and future. dublab.de is based in Cologne with a network spanning all over Germany and a trusted source for exploring music off the beaten path.

