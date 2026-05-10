Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsBright FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Bright FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Bright FM

ReligionChristian MusicPop
Bright FM
Playing now
About Bright FM
(1)

Station website
DutchArnhemNetherlandsChristian MusicPopReligion
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/5/2026 - 10:09:33 PM
A company fromMADSACK