About BEAUTIFUL FM

About BEAUTIFUL FM

About BEAUTIFUL FM

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BEAUTIFUL FM is a new high end radio station specializing in promoting and curating the unique Beautiful Music format which thrived from the 1960s to the 1990s, known as the golden era of instrumental light music.

The Beautiful Music format includes the music styles which cover terms such as easy listening, elevator music, light melodies, mood music, and Muzak, all of which share a delightful connection to this captivating style which currently experiences a very welcome comeback worldwide. Broadcasts live from Puerto Banus, the iconic trendy marina on the Costa del Sol, Spain.

