Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsAQUARIUS FM 105.5
Listen to this station in the app for free:
AQUARIUS FM 105.5
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

AQUARIUS FM 105.5

Pop
AQUARIUS FM 105.5
Playing now
About AQUARIUS FM 105.5
(14)

Pop music from Athens, Greece.

Station website
GreekWestern GreeceGreecePop
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/5/2026 - 9:06:36 PM
A company fromMADSACK