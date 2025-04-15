Open app
Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
94 WIP Sportsradio
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
FOX News
6
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
7
CNN
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
WZRC - 1480 AM
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The Mel Robbins Podcast
2
The Daily
3
The Joe Rogan Experience
4
Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan
5
Crime Junkie
6
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
7
The MeidasTouch Podcast
8
The David Frum Show
9
Bone Valley
10
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
Radio Stations
1A Hits für Kids
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
1A Hits für Kids
Children
Electro
Hits
Pop
Playing now
1A Hits für Kids
Similar Stations
kinderradio-countrygirl
radio SAW Hits für Kids
Charts, Hits, Pop
deutschbattlerap
Cologne, Rap
radiodarkpulse
Gothic
Kinderrockradio
Remagen, Rock
deutsches-rap-radio
Leipzig, Rap
RadioArt: Disney
London, Film & Musical
Best Net Radio - Rock Rewind
Bothell WA, Classic Rock
RPR1. Kinderlieder
Ludwigshafen, Children Music
Flash FM 88.4
Couvin, 80s, Chanson, Pop
Myhitmusic - JEFF ROCKs
Hanover, Alternative, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Rock
R.SH Kids
Kiel, 90s, Pop
About 1A Hits für Kids
(6)
Station website
German
Saxony-Anhalt
Germany
Electro
Hits
Pop
Children
Listen to 1A Hits für Kids, kinderradio-countrygirl and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
1A Hits für Kids
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
1A Hits für Kids: Stations in Family
1A 80er Hits
80s, Hits, Oldies, Pop
1A Deutsche Hits
Charts, German Rock, Hits
1A Partyhits
Discofox, Electro, Hits, Pop
1A Weihnachts Hits
Magdeburg
1A Urban Music
Hip Hop, Rap, R'n'B
1A Rocksongs
Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies, Rock
1A Partyschlager
Discofox, Pop, Schlager
1A Modern Rock
Alternative, Pop, Punk, Rock
1A Good Life
Chillout, Easy Listening, Pop
1A Fitness
Electro, Hits
1A 90er Hits
90s, Pop, Rap, Rock
1A 70er Hits
70s, Funk, Oldies, Rock
1A 2000er
Hof, Pop, R'n'B, Rock
ROCKLAND.FM
Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
More stations from Saxony-Anhalt
1A 80er Hits
80s, Hits, Oldies, Pop
MDR Aktuell
Leipzig, Talk
MDR JUMP
Halle (Saale), Pop
MDR Sachsen-Anhalt Magdeburg
Magdeburg, 80s, 90s, Oldies, Schlager
Radio TerraTanica
Sangerhausen, Ambient, Chillout
radio SAW Synthie Pop
Hits, Pop
Radio Brocken
Halle (Saale), 80s, 90s, Pop
89.0 RTL Pride
Halle (Saale), Pop
Radio Fussball
Magdeburg
MDR JUMP In the Mix Channel
Halle (Saale), Hip Hop, Pop, Rock
MDR KULTUR
Halle (Saale), Classical, Jazz, Pop
radio SAW
Magdeburg, Charts, Hits, Pop
Subculture 69 Radio
Punk, Ska
1A 2000er Hits
Hip Hop, Hits, House, Pop
89.0 RTL
Halle (Saale), Pop, Top 40 & Charts
MDR SPUTNIK
Halle (Saale), Charts, Hits, Pop
89.0 RTL Most Wanted
Halle (Saale), Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio CORAX Halle 95.9 FM
Halle (Saale), Alternative, Indie, Pop
radio SAW Relax
Ambient, Chillout, Easy Listening
radio SAW 70er
70s, Hits, Oldies
radio SAW 80er
80s, Hits, Oldies
MacSlon's Irish Pub Radio
Magdeburg, Pop, Punk, Rock
MDR SPUTNIK Club
Halle (Saale), Electro, House
soft-lounge-cinema
Jazz
dead_or_allive
Hip Hop, Rap, R'n'B
1A Rocksongs
Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies, Rock
1A Modern Rock
Alternative, Pop, Punk, Rock
1A Fitness
Electro, Hits
1A 90er Hits
90s, Pop, Rap, Rock
Top podcasts
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan
Business
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
The David Frum Show
News, News Commentary
Bone Valley
True Crime
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Comedy, News, News Commentary
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
True Crime
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
The Zach Lowe Show
Sports, Basketball
The Telepathy Tapes
Society & Culture, Documentary, Science, Religion & Spirituality
Guru: Don't Cross Kat
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
Under Yazoo Clay
Arts, Society & Culture, True Crime
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The School of Greatness
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka
Health & Wellness
Morbid
True Crime, Comedy
Mick Unplugged
Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
Comedy
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg
Technology, Business, Entrepreneurship
Dying For Sex
Society & Culture, Relationships
HBO's The Last of Us Podcast
TV & Film
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.15.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/15/2025 - 12:29:27 PM