About 1430 The Buzz

About 1430 The Buzz

About 1430 The Buzz

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1430 The Buzz, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a premier sports radio station dedicated to covering both local and national sports. Known as ""Tulsa's Sports Station,"" The Buzz provides listeners with extensive sports programming, including live coverage of University of Tulsa athletics and select NCAA events, making it a top choice for college sports enthusiasts in the area.



The station features a lineup of popular sports talk shows, including ""The Dan Patrick Show,"" ""The Herd with Colin Cowherd,"" ""The Doug Gottlieb Show,"" and ""The Odd Couple with Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington,"" delivering expert insights, commentary, and discussions on trending sports topics. The Buzz is affiliated with Fox Sports Radio, bringing additional nationally recognized sports content to its audience.



Listeners can tune in to 1430 AM or stream online to stay up-to-date with live games, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage of Tulsa sports, making 1430 The Buzz an essential destination for sports fans in Oklahoma.

