Call To Stage with Amber Davies

46 - Carrie Hope Fletcher on Les Miserables, Heathers & Making Time For Life

This episode of Call To Stage was recorded in front of a live audience at Call To Stage LIVE at The Other Palace on November 24th 2024. When it comes to West End royalty, few are as acclaimed as Carrie Hope Fletcher. Having built a loyal audience in the millions across social media, Carrie is one of the most bankable stars in British theatre. Having made her West End debut at the age of 9 as Young Éponine in Les Miserables, Carrie is the only British actress to have played Young Éponine, Older Éponine and Fantine in the West End production of the show. She won a WhatsOnStage Award for her portrayal of Older Éponine. Her list of theatre credits are endless - including being in the original cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as Jemima Potts, Jane Banks in Mary Poppins, Beth in the Arena tour of Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds, Wednesday Addams in the UK tour of The Addams Family, Veronica in Heathers, Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (another WhatsOnStage award winning role) among many others. In 2025, Carrie stars in the titular role in the UK tour of Calamity Jane. In this episode of Call To Stage, Amber and Carrie talk about landing major roles young, her experiences in some of the West End's biggest shows, balancing her career with her new role as a mother and her plans to tour Calamity Jane. There's also stories from Heathers, Cinderella and growing up with a rock star brother... Follow Call To Stage Instagram: @calltostagepod TikTok: @calltostagepod YouTube: @calltostage