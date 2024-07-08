Call To Stage with Amber Davies

50 - Eva Noblezada on Stage Doors, Hadestown & Miss Saigon Beginnings
Welcome back to Call To Stage: Broadway Edition and this week we are joined by a multi-award winning actress who is a modern day theatre icon.
Eva Noblezada first broke out in the West End revival of Miss Saigon, when at the age of 17 she was cast by Cameron Mackintosh in the lead role of Kim, a role for which she won the 2015 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.
Her career ever since has been just as star-studded - including reviving the role of Kim on Broadway, starring as Éponine in Les Misérables, originating the role of Eurydice in Handestown in both London and Broadway and, most recently, originating the role of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway.
In 2025, Eva returns to the West End with her Broadway cast in arms for a sold-out limited run in Hadestown.
On this episode of Call To Stage: Broadway Edition, Amber and Eva talk about her experience auditioning for Miss Saigon, her memories in Les Mis, performing at the Olivier Awards, dream role and stage door experiences. Plus there's stories from Hadestown, Miss Saigon and more!
49 - Casey Likes on Preparing For Broadway, Warriors & Back To The Future
We're back with another Broadway Edition episode of Call To Stage, and this week we're meeting the (American) Marty McFly to our Lorraine Baines!
Casey Likes is best known for his Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance as Marty McFly in Back To The Future: The Musical at Broadway's historic Winter Garden Theatre. He also originated the role of William Miller in the Broadway production of Almost Famous... and did you know that Casey was also cast as Ponyboy Curtis in the workshop production of The Outsiders?! A true Broadway icon in the making...
In this episode of Call To Stage: Broadway Edition, Amber and Casey talk about the differences between performing on Broadway vs in the West End, being apart of Lin Manuel Miranda's Warriors album, how he prepared himself for his Broadway debut and his experience of playing Marty McFly in Back To The Future.
The New Year is here and we're kicking it off with a special season of Call To Stage... Broadway Edition! Who better to start this season with than the Broadway legend Shoshana Bean!
Shoshana Bean is a multi-Tony Award nominated performer who has occupied many of Broadway's biggest roles. Having starred in the original production of Hairspray, Shoshana has gone on to star as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, Elphaba in Wicked (opposite Jennifer Laura Thompson and Megan Hilty as Glinda) as well as her Tony-nominated performances in Mr. Saturday Night and Hell's Kitchen.
Not forgetting her beloved performance as Jenna in Waitress! Jenna's voice can also be heard on the GRAMMY nominated Original Cast Recording of Mr Saturday Night and even on the soundtrack of the Disney film Enchanted.
In this episode of Call To Stage: Broadway Edition, Amber and Shoshana talk about preparing for iconic roles, her experiences in the West End, the emotional journey of occupying the role of Jenna in Waitress and her current experience in Hell's Kitchen.
47 - Alfie Boe on Jean Valjean, Michael Ball & Arena Tours
It's Christmas! Who better to spend our Christmas with than one of the most festive performers in the UK... it's Alfie Boe!
Alfie Boe is one of the most accomplished leading men in West End history. Having played Jean Valjean in Les Misérables multiple times - including in the epic 25th Anniversary Concert and most recently in the Arena World Tour - he has the unique gift of making a legendary role his own.
Outside of the French revolution, Alfie was selected by Baz Luhrmann to play the lead in the Broadway production of La boheme, alongside leading the Broadway production of Finding Neverland and the West End production of Carouse. He has also notably collaborated many times with fellow West End star Michael Ball, as part of the duo Ball & Boe.
In this episode of Call To Stage, Amber and Alfie talk about transitioning from being a mechanic to becoming a singer, inhabiting the role of Jean Valjean, his friendship with Michael Ball and adapting to playing in arenas.
46 - Carrie Hope Fletcher on Les Miserables, Heathers & Making Time For Life
This episode of Call To Stage was recorded in front of a live audience at Call To Stage LIVE at The Other Palace on November 24th 2024. Sign-up to hear about Call To Stage LIVE 2025 at this link: https://calltostage.lnk.to/liveshow
When it comes to West End royalty, few are as acclaimed as Carrie Hope Fletcher. Having built a loyal audience in the millions across social media, Carrie is one of the most bankable stars in British theatre.
Having made her West End debut at the age of 9 as Young Éponine in Les Miserables, Carrie is the only British actress to have played Young Éponine, Older Éponine and Fantine in the West End production of the show. She won a WhatsOnStage Award for her portrayal of Older Éponine.
Her list of theatre credits are endless - including being in the original cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as Jemima Potts, Jane Banks in Mary Poppins, Beth in the Arena tour of Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds, Wednesday Addams in the UK tour of The Addams Family, Veronica in Heathers, Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (another WhatsOnStage award winning role) among many others. In 2025, Carrie stars in the titular role in the UK tour of Calamity Jane.
In this episode of Call To Stage, Amber and Carrie talk about landing major roles young, her experiences in some of the West End's biggest shows, balancing her career with her new role as a mother and her plans to tour Calamity Jane. There's also stories from Heathers, Cinderella and growing up with a rock star brother...
This is Call To Stage, the podcast from Amber Davies, where musical theatre takes centre stage. From unforgettable backstage stories to exclusive news and insights, each week musical theatre and Dancing On Ice star Amber is joined by stars of the stage (and sometimes just fans of it!) to chat, laugh… and maybe even sing. If one thing’s for sure, Amber and her guests will be leaving it all on the mic. New episodes every Wednesday.