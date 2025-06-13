Powered by RND
Yap and Strap
  • Not The Real Thing - And That's The Point
    We’re talking strap-ons, Fox News, and finishing like lesbians do. In this episode, we get real about queer sex, our first time with women, and why dick-shaped doesn’t mean dick-desired. England confesses what she put where, Alaire has a message for men and their fragile egos, and together we answer one of the most common (and annoying) questions we get: “Why use a strap if you don’t want a real one?” Oh, and yes — we’re officially 3 years sober off dick.
About Yap and Strap

We’re two gays with too much to say. We’re talking all things queer — coming out stories, questioning your identity, sex, dating, relationships, figuring out who you are and who you want to be. Unfiltered, a little unhinged, and always real.For the girls, gays, theys, and anyone figuring it out — welcome. You’re safe here.Here’s to a lot of yapping, strapping, and saying the things no one else will.New episodes every other Friday. Follow us on socials for more chaos @yapandstrappodcast For collab opportunities, email [email protected]
