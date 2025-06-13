Not The Real Thing - And That's The Point

We’re talking strap-ons, Fox News, and finishing like lesbians do. In this episode, we get real about queer sex, our first time with women, and why dick-shaped doesn’t mean dick-desired. England confesses what she put where, Alaire has a message for men and their fragile egos, and together we answer one of the most common (and annoying) questions we get: “Why use a strap if you don’t want a real one?” Oh, and yes — we’re officially 3 years sober off dick.