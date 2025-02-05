Episode 27 - Gratitude, Appreciation, and the concept of "ENOUGH"

Are you satisfied with what you have in life? Do you find yourself wishing for MORE?? MORE AND MORE MONEY, a bigger/better place to live, a nicer car or more opulent vacations? "When I have (Insert Answer Here), then I"ll be happier!" . Do you continually strive for more, AND ACHIEVE IT, only to feel somewhat hollow or anticlimactic?Let's start 2025 together on a POSITIVE OPTIMISTIC note, and tackle the topic of "ENOUGH". Can we realize what is ENOUGH in our lives, and rather than chasing happiness, practice gratitude and appreciation to find the happiness already within. True contentedness comes NOT from getting what you think you want, but rather, learning to APPRECIATE what you already have. To watch the YOUTUBE VIDEO of this episode and the irreverent & somewhat unpredictable AFTERSHOW, subscribe to our Patreon:⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://patreon.com/user?u=91688467