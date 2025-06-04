Powered by RND
We Speak English Good
  • Epsiode 667 -Billie Eilish Reacts to Trump Presidency, Women's Reproductive Rights, And 4B
    On this episode of WSEG, we look at Billie Eilish's reaction to the Trump presidency and how Abortion was at the forefront of the Kamala Harris Campaign. Women all over the US are now swearing off men in protest against the newly re elected president.
  • EPisode 656 - RIP Phil Lesh
    On this Episode of WSEG, we celabrate the amazing talent of Phil Lesh and his time with the Grateful Dead. Video Version: https://youtu.be/ern3Kg-J8tA
  • EPisode 655 - Young Thug Free With 15 Years Parole
    On this episode of WSEG, we dive into Young Thug's release from jail and his suspended punishment. video version: https://youtu.be/QELmdx-KsPk
  • Episode 654 - EMinem and Diddy ICEBERG: Is Eminem A Diddy Party Participant
    On this episode of WSEG, we go deep into the relationship between Diddy and EMinem as we respond to a tweet that Elon musk posted about Eminem being a Diddy party participant. Also, we explore the accusations that the Left controls celebrities to sway public opinion.
  • Epsiode 653 - Janet Jackson Claims Kamala Harris is Not Black Podcast
    On this episode of WSEG, JAnet JAckson says Kamala is not black and the backlash starts Candice Owens on a Crusade for the JAcksons by proving KAmala lacks african or caribbean descent. Video Version: https://youtu.be/6HFatQWSu8o
We Speak English Good is a Music Podcast about the Musicians Life. We offer professional and personal insight into life of Working Musician. We talk about Music, Social Issues, and Mental Health. Tune in to hear a "real" take on the musicians life.
