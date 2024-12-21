Sheriff James Burns

In the rugged wilderness of the Manti Forest in 1894, Sheriff Burns met a tragic and violent end while attempting to apprehend notorious sheep rustlers. As the fearless lawman of Sanpete County, he had earned a reputation for restoring order in a land often ruled by chaos. But his pursuit of justice came to a deadly end with suspects Moen Kofford and James Mickel. After the murder, the duo vanished into the sprawling, unforgiving expanse of the San Rafael Swell Desert, eluding relentless posses.