In the rugged wilderness of the Manti Forest in 1894, Sheriff Burns met a tragic and violent end while attempting to apprehend notorious sheep rustlers. As the fearless lawman of Sanpete County, he had earned a reputation for restoring order in a land often ruled by chaos. But his pursuit of justice came to a deadly end with suspects Moen Kofford and James Mickel. After the murder, the duo vanished into the sprawling, unforgiving expanse of the San Rafael Swell Desert, eluding relentless posses.
Unraveling the stories that shaped the Beehive State. This podcast explores Utah’s rich, diverse, and often forgotten past—stretching across timelines and occasionally beyond its borders when people, places, or events are relevant. It’s not just about familiar pioneer tales, but about the untold, hidden, and sometimes controversial stories that reveal the complexities of humanity through history.