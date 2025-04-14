Villains and Virgins History Podcast

Norman Sicily EP 1: When the Vikings Invaded Italy

The Vikings terrorised coastal Europe in their longboats, plundering and killing as they went. Some of them were offered a deal: they could accept land and settle in France, in exchange for defending the area from other raiders. These Vikings became known as Normans, and while the name changed, the game remained the same. They begin arriving in Italy, and soon become the most coveted military muscle for hire. The Pope himself becomes their hostage and the daughter of a Norman almost becomes the Byzantine Empress. This is a tale of the high Middle Ages, full of pilgrims and pillagers, popes, kings, battles and emperors. This is the first episode in a series on the Normans in Sicily. Join me for live conversations after every episode as a Patreon supporter at www.patreon.com/evaschubert