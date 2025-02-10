This week, your two favorite Matts discuss Matt Steele's Super Bowl ad(!!!), a former music exec feuding with Chappell Roan and flopping, Anora winning big at the Critic's Choice Awards, the DGA Awards & the PGA Awards, and more!Donate to GlobalGiving's California Wildfire Relief FundGet some of our brand new merch from shoptwogaymatts.com!Become a part of our newly revamped Patreon!Check out Matt Palmer's new single "Hurricane"!Watch Matt Steele's movie DIVOS!Watch us on YouTubeFollow @itsmattsteeleFollow @mattpalmermusic
--------
1:02:33
2025 Grammys Breakdown!
This week, your two favorite Matts discuss the 2025 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé winning album of the year and announcing the Cowboy Carter tour, Karla Sofía Gascón's problematic tweets resurfacing, and more!
--------
52:40
An Upward Trajectory
This week, your two favorite Matts discuss the 2025 Oscar nominations, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter & more performing at next week's Grammys, Lady Gaga's upcoming album announcement, and more!
--------
1:06:36
A Cheesecake Factory Meeting
This week, your two favorite Matts discuss TikTok getting banned and unbanned in 14 hours, Carrie Underwood & other flops performing at the inauguration, Nintendo announcing the Switch 2, and more!
--------
1:16:02
Doing Too Much
This week, your two favorite Matts discuss the horrifying Los Angeles wildfires, the second part of this year's Golden Globes, the first three episodes of Traitors Season 3, and more!
