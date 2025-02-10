Powered by RND
Two Gay Matts

Podcast Two Gay Matts
Matt Palmer and Matt Steele
One Matt loves pop music. The other Matt loves musical theatre. Subscribe to hear our thoughts of the biggest pop culture news of the week.
MusicMusic Commentary

  • Steele Stars in the Super Bowl!
    This week, your two favorite Matts discuss Matt Steele's Super Bowl ad(!!!), a former music exec feuding with Chappell Roan and flopping, Anora winning big at the Critic's Choice Awards, the DGA Awards & the PGA Awards, and more!
    1:02:33
  • 2025 Grammys Breakdown!
    This week, your two favorite Matts discuss the 2025 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé winning album of the year and announcing the Cowboy Carter tour, Karla Sofía Gascón's problematic tweets resurfacing, and more!
    52:40
  • An Upward Trajectory
    This week, your two favorite Matts discuss the 2025 Oscar nominations, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter & more performing at next week's Grammys, Lady Gaga's upcoming album announcement, and more!
    1:06:36
  • A Cheesecake Factory Meeting
    This week, your two favorite Matts discuss TikTok getting banned and unbanned in 14 hours, Carrie Underwood & other flops performing at the inauguration, Nintendo announcing the Switch 2, and more!
    1:16:02
  • Doing Too Much
    This week, your two favorite Matts discuss the horrifying Los Angeles wildfires, the second part of this year's Golden Globes, the first three episodes of Traitors Season 3, and more!
    1:10:41

About Two Gay Matts

One Matt loves pop music. The other Matt loves musical theatre. Subscribe to hear our thoughts of the biggest pop culture news of the week.
